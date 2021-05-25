Vote on code amendments delayed in latest Midlothian Special Design District update

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motion to delay the vote on a proposed code amendment to allow for the unique design standards outlined in the Midlothian Special Design District plan was approved unanimously at the Chesterfield County Planning Commission’s May 18 meeting.

According to the meeting agenda, the current proposal addresses building design, setbacks, streetscape and architecture through guidelines that would provide the framework for the redevelopment of an area of Midlothian Turnpike between Route 288 (World War II Veterans Memorial Highway) and N Courthouse Road.

“The Midlothian Community Special Area plan was adopted in December of 2019, and serves as the vision and guide for future growth and development within the Village of Midlothian,” Principal Planner Joanne Wieworka said. “The plan provides recommendations for land use, infrastructure improvements, and includes a design plan section that outlines high quality, village-scale design standards.”

Over the past several months, Chesterfield County has collected public input on the plan, which details a reimagined Midlothian Turnpike with a Main Street, U.S.A. feeling.

“Revisions were prepared to the draft, based on the comments that we received from the community,” Wieworka said. “The draft before you today addresses office, commercial, multi-family and mixed-use development, and is a substantial revision of the existing standards for the area, providing greater protections for the Village.”

In order to accommodate the design standards outlined in the Midlothian Special Design District plan, changes need to be made to parking ordinances and incentive provisions in the area.

“Even though a lot of work has been put into this, there’s been some recent feedback that I feel like there’s still a few things that we want to button up, and it’s not quite ready for us to be done working yet, unfortunately,” Midlothian District representative Frank Petroski said. “While we do appreciate the work, [there is] a little bit more left.”

The Planning Commission approved unanimously Petroski’s motion to delay the vote on code ordinances as they pertain to the Midlothian Special Design District until its June 15 meeting.