CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking for help locating a man last seen in Texas whose phone they say last pinged in central Virginia.

According to police, 83-year-old Don Gehr Benson, Jr. was last seen at around 5:30 a.m. in Texas. Police say Benson has been driving all day and is headed to the Batesville area of Albemarle County.

Benson is believed to be driving a white 2016 Toyota Tacoma truck with Texas tags HJL-9815. His cell phone’s most recent location was determined to be Chesterfield County around 6:13 p.m. on Wednesday.

Benson is described as a 6′ tall white man who weighs around 170 pounds and has hazel eyes and grey hair, it is not known what clothes he is wearing. Anyone who sees Benson is asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-977-9041 and to use caution if approaching him.