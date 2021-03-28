VSP issues missing senior alert for 78-year-old Chesterfield man

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Chesterfield Police Department.

Authorities say 78-year-old Joseph Max Losee was last seen around 9 a.m. on March 28, 2021, walking away from Ridgedale Parkway in Chesterfield.

Police say he could possibly be wearing light-colored pants, a green plaid flannel shirt, a tan-colored hat and winter boots.

Authorities said Losee suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251.