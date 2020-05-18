VSP: Medical emergency may have led to fatal crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A medical emergency on Monday may have led to a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 60-year-old man traveling down Route 288.

Virginia State Police were called to the area of Route 288 and Hull Street in Chesterfield just before 3 p.m.

Upon further investigation, troopers learned the driver of the 1999 Ford Expedition was traveling southbound on Route 288 when he lost control, ran off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. Troopers say he died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

