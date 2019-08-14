VSP: Suspicious substance mailed to Chesterfield County Courthouse

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said an office at Chesterfield County Courthouse received a suspicious substance in the mail Wednesday.

According to the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office, they received a call around 8:45 a.m. of a suspicious powder that had arrived in a letter to the Chesterfield Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

State police were notified by Chesterfield County fire crews at 10:19 a.m. VSP retrieved the substance for analysis. At this point, authorities have not identified the substance.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

The Chesterfield Circuit Court Clerk’s Office will be closed for the remainder of the day. All other offices and courts remain open.

Stay with 8News for updates.