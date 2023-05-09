Dr. Guo-Liang Jiang, an Associate Professor who leads the soybean breeding and genetics program at Virginia State University. (Photo: VSU)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State University (VSU) professor has been awarded a grant of nearly $500,000 funding his work studying soybeans in Virginia and surrounding areas.

According to a release from the university, the United States Department of Agriculture awarded $499,988 to Dr. Guo-Liang Jiang, an Associate Professor who leads the soybean breeding and genetics program at VSU.

VSU’s program is mainly focused on edamame and other food-grade soybeans that can be used for products such as soymilk and tofu.

As researchers optimize soybean varieties for Virginia’s typical climate conditions, they expect the Commonwealth’s famers and consumers to reap significant benefits, according to the release.