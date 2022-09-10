Update: The lockdown has been lifted as of 6:36 p.m., and the suspect is in custody, according to a university spokesperson. Normal campus activities may resume. The football game will begin at 7:45 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State University campus is currently on lockdown as police continue to investigate reports of an individual who was seen on campus carrying a rifle on his backpack.

A university spokesperson said police are on campus looking for the individual, who they have identified as a male subject.

The VSU community is asked to shelter in place as the search continues. The VSU football game has been delayed due to the incident, according to the university spokesperson.

Updates about the lockdown will be provided to students through email and text messages, as well as through RAVE alerts.

