CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University (VSU) is looking for accommodations for 45 students after a laundry room fire caused an evacuation of their dormitory building.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS units responded to the building, located on the 3000 block of Hayden Street, at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11.

According to Chesterfield Fire, the fire was contained to a dryer in the laundry room in the building’s basement.

The fire was extinguished by 7:08 p.m. and no injuries were reported, but the building was evacuated due to smoky conditions. Units stayed at the scene working to ventilate the structure.

VSU is now working to relocate 45 students who were displaced by the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office, but it is not believed to be suspicious in nature.