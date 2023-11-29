CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University’s Trojan Explosion Marching Band is currently ranked the third best collegiate marching band in the nation by ESPN.

Just like how the top college football teams in the nation are ranked over the course of the season by organizations like the Associated Press, ESPN ranks the nation’s best college marching bands — and has the Trojans at No. 3.

VSU is the highest-ranked school in Division-II on the list. The Trojans will have the chance to compete against Florida Memorial University, the second-ranked band in D-II, for the title of Division-II Band of the Year at ESPN’s inaugural competition at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 15.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized as one of the best HBCU bands in the country,” said VSU Director of Marching and Pep Bands, Dr. Taylor Whitehead. “The band has worked incredibly hard and has had some amazing performances over the past year. When we take the stage at ESPN’s first Band of the Year competition, it will be a great opportunity for our students to show the whole country that Greater Happens at VSU.”

Judges looked at categories including auxiliaries, drum majors, musicality and percussion when judging bands. VSU ranked first in the nation in the categories of drum majors, auxiliary and percussion.

“We could not be prouder of our band and our Department of Music for this outstanding achievement,” said Dr. Tia A. Minnis, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “These students have continued to show off their remarkable talent, not just as musicians but as academic scholars as well. They will have the support of the entire Trojan community when they take the stage in Atlanta.”

The Band of the Year competition will be broadcast at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 on ESPN3.