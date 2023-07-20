CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve ever thought it would be fun to drive that iconic yellow school bus, you’re in luck. Chesterfield has an upcoming job fair offering both full-time and part-time positions.

The job fair will be held Tuesday, July 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Swift Creek Middle School — 3700 Old Hundred Rd S, Midlothian.

The school district states no prior experience is required, and state-approved CDL school bus driver training will be provided free of charge. Full-time benefits will be offered, and starting pay is $23 per hour.

Drivers will also be eligible for a $50 perfect attendance bonus each month and a $100 safe driving bonus each semester.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old with at least three years of driving experience. Additional requirements can be found online here.

Those wishing to participate in the job fair must apply for the job online to attend.