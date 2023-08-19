CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Get an overview of canoeing at an event hosted at Pocahontas State Park Wednesday.

‘You Too Can Canoe’ will be hosted at 10301 State Park Rd. in Chesterfield at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23. The event will provide all the equipment and knowledge necessary for beginning to learn how to canoe, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Attendees will learn canoeing safety and techniques and get real experience on the water. Guests that are 6 years of age or older are eligible.

Since boats are limited, attendees must register in advance at the park office or by calling 804-796-4255. The cost for the program is $10 per person, the department said.

Guests are encouraged to bring water, snacks and sunscreen, and wear close-toed shoes and clothes you don’t mind getting dirty or wet. Attendees were also advised by the department to arrive 15 minutes early.

The event is dependent upon weather.