CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Andrew Grimshaw, a Chesterfield father wanted by police, turned himself in on Sunday and was granted bond. His 6-month-old daughter has still not been located but is believed to be with Grimshaw.

Grimshaw was wanted for felonious assault and brandishing of a firearm that occurred on March 31, 2022.

Police said the suspect, 32-year-old Chesterfield resident Andrew Grimshaw, left with his infant child in the early morning of March 31 after physically assaulting and displaying a firearm in a threatening manner at someone he knew.

Police are still working to locate the baby, Kynsley Grimshaw. They believe she is still with Grimshaw and is not believed to be in any danger.