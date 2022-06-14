CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Surveillance video obtained by 8News shows the moments leading up to the end of a police chase from Chesterfield to Petersburg.

Chesterfield police said the chase started near Route 10 in Chesterfield last night. Officers tried to stop a car after noticing its registration was expired.

The chase continued along Interstate 95 and into Petersburg near South Crater Road.

Michael Frasca, general manager of the Star Motel, said his surveillance cameras captured the moments right before the chase ended.

“I heard an unusual large number of sirens, so I came outside to see what was going on,” he said. “It was just one of them nights in Petersburg.”

Frasca said he saw about nine police cruisers race down Wythe Street and turn onto South Crater Road. One police cruiser tried to stop the driver but went up on the median, he said.

“She came over and sideswiped the tree hard enough to split it in the trunk and she ricocheted back across the highway,” Frasca said.

He offered to help the officers shortly after the chase ended. “They were up here for a little over an hour, so I brought some water up to them,” Frasca said.

Chesterfield police told 8News that officers were able to deploy spikes to stop the car and they even used a pursuit-intervention technique that involved nudging the car from behind.

The officer who spun out wasn’t hurt, but the driver got out of the car and ran away.

Police said they are still trying to identify and apprehend the driver. There are multiple potential charges for the driver, according to police.

“It’s just something a little bit out of the ordinary,” Frasca said.