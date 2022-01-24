WATCH LIVE: Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico education associations to discuss COVID concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico education associations are holding a joint news conference at 10 a.m. to discuss COVID-19 concerns.
Educators are gathering to talk about the health and safety of students and staff during the Omicron surge and to request that school divisions create a standard for the safe operation of schools by disclosing what metric they’ll use to determine the minimum number of required staff needed to provide instruction, maintain student safety and operate each school building.
Watch live beginning at 10 a.m.