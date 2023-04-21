CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Marine returned home and surprised his stepdaughter at her school in Chesterfield County — 8News was there to capture the moment.

After a year of military service in Africa, Maj. Joshua Mills returned to his Midlothian-area home on Thursday, April 20.

Mills’ 2nd Grade stepdaughter had no idea he would be visiting her at Millwood School — she didn’t even know he was in the country. Needless to say, the reunion was a welcome one.

8News spoke with Mills soon on Thursday about the difficulties of being separated as a parent.

“We talk about sacrifice a lot at home, so they learn a little bit about what it takes for them to pick up the slack while I’m gone, help out around the house and help their mom take care of things,” Mills said. “So I think they grow a little bit.”

