Watch out! Drivers in Chesterfield will see an increased police presence on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department will be conducting a traffic enforcement operation on Hull Street Road and some connecting roads starting Monday, March 7.

According to a press release, the operation will run from March 7 through March 13, with officers patrolling the area looking for drivers who are speeding, recklessly driving, red-light running and more.

Authorities complied a list of some of the connecting roads that will be apart of the operation: