Watch out! Drivers in Chesterfield will see an increased police presence on Hull Street Road

Chesterfield County

Chesterfield Police car on Hull Street Road (photo taken by 8News’ Nick Conigliaro)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department will be conducting a traffic enforcement operation on Hull Street Road and some connecting roads starting Monday, March 7.

According to a press release, the operation will run from March 7 through March 13, with officers patrolling the area looking for drivers who are speeding, recklessly driving, red-light running and more.

Authorities complied a list of some of the connecting roads that will be apart of the operation:

  • Courthouse Road
  • Bailey Bridge Road
  • Old Hundred Road S.
  • Winterpock Road
  • Genito Road

