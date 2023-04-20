CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has released a new video of a suspect stealing from an unlocked vehicle.

In a Twitter post — which simply reads “lock your cars at night” — a suspect in a hat and hooded sweatshirt can be seen opening the passenger side door of an SUV before rummaging around inside the vehicle and casually walking away.

The video’s release comes just a couple of weeks after 8News investigated a string of car break-ins that had occurred in the county. According to residents, cash and multiple weapons had gone missing.

Chesterfield police said they had received three reports of car break-ins around the Woodland Pond area on Saturday, April 1. In every instance of these break-ins, the car doors were unlocked.