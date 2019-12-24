Chesterfield garage a total loss after fire Monday night

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire says water from a nearby pond helped contain a raging garage fire Monday night.

The fire happened in the 11100 block of Beaver Bridge Road just before 6 p.m. Arriving crews responded to the area and found heavy smoke and fire showing from the garage.

A spokesperson with Chesterfield Fire & EMS said no one was hurt, but the garage was completely destroyed.

The neighboring home only sustained minor damage.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

