Often flooded Otterdale Road is dealt with high water issues in 2020. Credit: 8News.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The temporary interruption of water service for those residences affected by the Chesterfield County flood improvements project on Otterdale Road has been delayed.

According to the County, waterline work on the project has been rescheduled for some time after July 13. More details will reportedly become available later this month.

Construction on the Otterdale Branch Detour began on Thursday, May 11. At that time, officials said the project was expected to be completed sometime in December 2023.

Otterdale Road and Otterdale Branch near Summer Lake remain closed as crews continue to work on flood and drainage improvements in the area.

For more information on this project visit 8News’ previous reporting: