CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department respond to a water main break that has closed a road located in a neighborhood in Manchester.

On Dec. 24, at around 3 p.m., police responded to a water main break in the 300 block of Wadsworth Drive.

According to a spokesperson, the water main break has closed the road on Wadsworth Drive, and will effect the areas of Wadsworth Drive to Midlothian, as well as Scottingham Drive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At around 5:30 p.m., officials said the water from the main break measured two feet from the ground.