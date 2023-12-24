CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department respond to a water main break that has closed a road located in a neighborhood in Manchester.
On Dec. 24, at around 3 p.m., police responded to a water main break in the 300 block of Wadsworth Drive.
According to a spokesperson, the water main break has closed the road on Wadsworth Drive, and will effect the areas of Wadsworth Drive to Midlothian, as well as Scottingham Drive.
At around 5:30 p.m., officials said the water from the main break measured two feet from the ground.