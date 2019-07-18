Investigation underway after vehicle found in Swift Creek Reservoir

1  of  2
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Chesterfield County are investigating how a truck ended up in Swift Creek Reservoir Thursday morning.

A dive team responded to the reservoir, off Genito Road, shortly before 6:30 a.m. but didn’t find anyone in the vehicle.

Divers suspended their search after scouring the reservoir and truck for a body and/or clues.

Battalion Chief Eddie Berry called it a ‘very rare’ and ‘suspicious’ situation. He said he has never seen a vehicle in the reservoir in 33 years with Chesterfield County.

The truck was being towed out of the water shortly before 8 a.m. Police will run the plates to find out who it belongs to.

