Severe flooding continues at Cloverleaf Lake Townhome Apartments

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One area that was hit hard by flooding in Chesterfield County was the Cloverleaf Lake Townhome Apartments. Several people had to be rescued from the same community just over a week ago. Residents tell 8News that Saturday was even worse.

Starview Lane, the road that leads into the community, was closed due to high water. Chesterfield rescue crews, including a dive team, came by the scene Saturday afternoon.

AJ Abualrub, who lives in one of the townhomes, said he heard an explosion sound earlier in the day and they lost power. Abualrub walked to the Kroger on Midlothian Turnpike to get supplies, like flashlights and food, for his family. He described the scene beyond Starview Lane.

“When you come up to the front door, it’s just water rushing all through the street. There are a couple places where you can cross the street, but the majority of it is just rushing water and I’ve seen cars try to get through it, it’s got to be at least 2 or 3 feet, at least,” he said.

He told 8News that as of Saturday afternoon, water had not entered his home, but there was a foot of water outside his front door.

