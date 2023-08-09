CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County estimates more than 1000 homes in the county will be impacted by an overnight water shut-off as work continues for the Otterdale Road Drainage Improvement project.

The waterline is scheduled to be shut down from Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 9 p.m. until Thursday, Aug 10, at 6 a.m. Chesterfield County said there is the possibility for the shutdown to last longer if the construction continues past the planned hours.

Several neighborhoods along Otterdale Road will be impacted, including Westerleigh Parkway, Summer Lake Drive, Lake Summer Drive, Broadmoor Road, Otterdale Pointe Drive, Benmore Road, Inchcape Road and more. Click here for the full map of impacted areas.

The County began construction for the $26 million drainage project on the flood-prone stretch of Otterdale Road in March. The full project is estimated to take multiple years to complete. As a result of the project construction, a stretch of Otterdale Road at Otterdale Branch near Summer Lake has been closed since May and is expected to be reopened towards the end of the year.