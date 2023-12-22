CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers shocked neighbors living right behind the Varina-Enon Bridge.

On Friday, Dec. 22 at around 8 a.m., Virginia State Police troopers responded to a four-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of I-295 near the Varina-Enon Bridge. Two tractor-trailers, an SUV and a pickup truck were involved in the crash.

According to a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police, two people were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A car seen overturned from the crash on I-295 (Photo: D’angelo Athey) Crews are working on clearing the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash on I-295. (Courtesy of VDOT)

25-year Marine Corps veteran and Chester resident John Pearson said him and his family thought the sounds were coming from their television, but they soon realized something was alerting a lot of officials.

“This morning it was pretty loud,” Pearson said. “I could hear cars, and then I heard ambulances, [and] I don’t know…rescue squad?”

As 8News told Pearson what had occurred, he was shocked and confused how the crash could have happened as he is familiar with the interstate.

“I hear them go across there, but it’s wide open,” Pearson said. “I can’t figure out…if there’s no curve there…so, I don’t understand”

Pearson is hoping those on the road can help one another by staying vigilant as millions are expected to travel this holiday weekend.

“I know there’s a lot of people out there traveling, but I’m hoping that everybody starts watching out for each other, you know, and keep God [and] let him do his thing.”

All lanes have been reopened and the incident is still under investigation, according to officials.