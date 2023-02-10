CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As the earliest stages of spring begin to roll around, Central Virginia is likely to see more and more spontaneous sunny days. With good weather, police anticipate an influx in children walking to-and-from school — something officials hope is met with heightened caution from drivers.

Chesterfield Police Department’s Sgt. Stephan Rouze noted the importance of addressing the problem of reckless driving before any student is hurt.

“We have an epidemic of inconsiderate drivers,” Rouze said.

Combatting dangerous driving in the community could start with school zones. Kim Adams is a Chester resident who’s becoming increasingly frustrated — and worried — about the high speeds she’s seen along roads near prominent schools in her area. She lives near Thomas Dale High School, but also cited trouble near Hopkins Road Elementary School.

“People are tailgating me, speeding around, people pass me all the time,” Adams said.

Rouze noted police often patrol school zones, ready to give out tickets to anyone breaking the law. However, he also added that Chesterfield is a large county and it’s impossible for police to constantly patrol every single school zone. Instead, he said that citizens need to take on the responsibility of protecting the community’s children by practicing safe, legal, driving practices in school zones.

“There are so many precious children in our schools using crosswalks, trying to get across the road, trying to get safely — to get an education — to their school,” Rouze said. “We’ve got to be on the lookout for those.”

Adams says that she worries about her own stepchildren and young children in her family.

“They have enough to worry about being in school,” Adams said. “They don’t need to worry about making it across the street.”

Police told 8News that even driving slightly over the speed limit or ignoring laws for just a moment can be fatal.

“It’s hard to get people to believe us,” Rouze said.

Authorities added that — as simple as it may sound — close calls near schools can easily be avoided if drivers slow down and pay extra close attention to the road when they drive through school zones.

“It breaks our heart every time we have a fatal crash, or somebody gets seriously injured, or has permanently life-altering injuries, because of someone’s irresponsibility,” Rouze said.