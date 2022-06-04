CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department held a press conference to address the mass shooting that left one dead and five others hurt after a graduation party Friday night.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police responded to the 10960 block of Stepney Road for reports of shots fired.

During the course of the investigation, police determined a total of six people had been shot and two others had received non-firearm-related injuries. One of the victims shot died from his injuries at the scene.

Investigators believe that more than 50 shots were fired during the incident. Of those 50 shots, four different caliber casings were identified.

Emergency communications had received multiple noise complaints about the party before the shooting took place. Police had not responded to the noise complaints because other incidents had taken priority. These other incidents included car thefts, a DUI motor vehicle accident, an abduction and a 14-year-old suicide attempt.

Police also said their investigation revealed two separate fights had broken out at the party before the shooting took place.

Police identified the victim killed in the shooting as 20-year-old Taborri James Carter of Matoaca, Petersburg. Upon their arrival at the scene, officers located Carter and attempted to render emergency aid. Despite their efforts, he died at the scene.

The five other shooting victims had left the scene and gone to area hospitals and other locations before the police arrived.

The ages and areas of residence for the five injured victims are as follows:

16 years old from Chesterfield

18 years old from Chesterfield

18 years old from Hopewell

19 years old from Dinwiddie

21 years old from Prince George

The two victims injured from non-firearm related injuries were:

16 years old from Richmond

17 years old from Hopewell

According to police, the two victims with non-firearm-related injuries were struck by a vehicle as they fled from the shooting.

“We want our community to feel safe; to know that they are safe in Chesterfield County,” said Major Brad Badgerow of Chesterfield Police. “Just know that this is an isolated incident and we are deploying all of our resources to determine exactly what happened.”

Chesterfield Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 mobile app.