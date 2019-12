CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Wells Elementary School is closing early Monday morning. Students will be released at 11:15 a.m.

The Chesterfield school said that over the break the school got its floors redone and the smell is still ‘quite noticeable.’

Wells Elementary families received the following message via phone and email:

(click on image to see the entire message) pic.twitter.com/chqmxnt4H7 — Chesterfield Schools (@ccpsinfo) December 2, 2019

Lunch will be offered to all students.

The school will decide if they will be open tomorrow or not later on this afternoon.

