CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is one step closer to alleviating overcrowding at one of its most strained schools after announcing the site of the district’s first new high school since 2006.

The county has had their sights set on the site, located near the intersection of Duval Road and Otterdale Road, for the last three years but did not own the roughly 120 acres until recently.

According to Matoaca District Supervisor Kevin Carroll, the location in western Chesterfield County was party determined by using data to predict which areas will have high demand in the future.

“We’re trying to get caught up and build for the future capacity for the schools by working in conjunction with them to say, ‘Where do we need to put the schools based on the projected growth?'” said Carroll.

Residential development has boomed in the western part of the county over the years, causing strain on the school system. This new school will house 2,400 students, alleviating overcrowding at nearby Cosby High School, which is currently over 130% capacity.

Money for the school will come from a bond referendum which voters approved in 2022. The bonds will also pay for a future 1,000-student elementary school which will be just east of the upcoming Powhite Parkway extension.

“By designating the site, the schools can start on their path, which is to design, build and get all the infrastructure,” said Carroll. “We already have the water and sewer. We actually have the road frontage. We own the land, so we don’t have to go out and buy new land somewhere else.”

Drone photos show the site of Chesterfield County’s first new high school since 2006

Drone photos show the site of Chesterfield County’s first new high school since 2006

Next week, the county will begin the process of getting the necessary permits to build the school, which it hopes to have open by the fall of 2027.