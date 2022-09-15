UPDATE: According to Virginia State Police, all lanes of Powhite Parkway have reopened and the scene is clear. Drivers in the area are still asked to expect delays.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Powhite Parkway has closed the tool road to all westbound traffic near Chippenham Parkway.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before the Jahnke Road exit. All westbound lanes are currently closed.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org