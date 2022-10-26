CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is now in custody after he and two Chesterfield officers were shot in the Broadwater Townhome community last night.

The officers were responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person at a home at Broadwater Way and Timsberry Circle.

Police said the suspect and the officer fought, he shot the officer and the other officer heard the gunshots and came downstairs where this was happening.

The first officer was reportedly attacked and shot in the chest, but his vest stopped the bullet.

The suspect then shot the second officer in the upper leg, and that officer fired back, shooting the man.

Police said the suspect in emotional distress was the same person who made the first emergency call.

One neighbor told 8News on scene that the Broadwater community is no stranger to shootings.

“We’ve had numerous shootings, actually. We’ve had one that involved the drive-by. We’ve had one that was inside of a personal residence, since I’ve been here. So, it seems to be happening more frequently,” she said.

All three people shot were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

It is unknown whether the gun fired by the suspect was his own.