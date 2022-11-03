CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New, clear surveillance video shows the moments leading up to a deadly shooting early Halloween morning in Midlothian.

A man was shot and killed in his own driveway on North Carriage Lane, just behind Midlothian Middle School.

Chesterfield Police haven’t had a description of the suspect at all, because he just started running toward Coalfield Road, but now, his voice can be heard in the newly released surveillance video, saying, “Bro stop!” over and over again.

The louder of those two voices is the suspect talking to the victim, 56-year-old Robert Ashburn, just seconds before shooting him in his own driveway.

Police say at 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, Ashburn saw the suspect rummaging through his girlfriend’s car, which can also be seen happening in the surveillance clip.

Ashburn then confronted the man, asking the suspect, “What are you doing bro?” and then that man shot Ashburn.

Emergency Medical Services tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said if someone’s car is broken into, call them and report it, and they recommend — don’t go up to anyone suspicious.

If anyone recognizes that voice or knows anything about what happened in such a quiet neighborhood, they’re asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.