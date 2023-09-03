CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Experts warn that Virginians planning to travel over Labor Day weekend will face full flights, crowded roads and expensive train tickets.

Folks can expect heavy traffic both on planes and on the roads, along with high ticket prices when trying to return home from Labor Day weekend festivities.

The Federal Aviation Administration said this Labor Day weekend will be the third busiest travel weekend of the year.

Richmond International Airport officials said as many as 70,000 flights will be flying out for this holiday weekend.

Virginia couple Joe Kravers and Melissa Welch were two of many Virginia residents taking flights over the weekend, who said they were happy to beat the rush.

“Leaving on Sunday, you miss most of the rush that will occur tomorrow when people are traveling back, and we wanted to travel out of the Richmond airport instead of having to go to DC and deal with the traffic,” Kravers said.

Anyone planning on taking the train may want to book sooner rather than later, since many tickets are sold out, or nearing $200 for a coach ride and $300 for business — and that’s just the one-way fare.

AAA said minimal traffic is expected Sunday, but travel will likely worsen Monday, Labor Day, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The current gas price average for regular fuel in the state is about $3.59, or $4.28 for diesel.

The best time to travel on Labor Day will likely be after 7 p.m., according to experts.