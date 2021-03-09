What will graduation look like in Chesterfield this year?

FILE – In this June 23, 2020, file photo, Valedictorian Sierra Morgado’s graduation tassel has “2020” on it as she listens during a graduation ceremony for the senior class of Chambers High School at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After the coronavirus pandemic prevented a large-scale graduation ceremony for the Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) Class of 2020, district officials are working on a solution for 2021.

According to a presentation during Tuesday’s CCPS School Board meeting, high school principals have proposed holding graduations on CCPS football fields, since outdoor venues allow for more guests, under current executive orders.

However, the dates and times of possible graduation ceremonies have not been announced, as the school system finalizes details and awaits additional guidance from the state regarding crowd sizes.

“Graduation is what we all work for,” Director of High School Leadership Dr. Belinda Merriman said. “It is something that we work on for the entire year to prep for.”

Current coronavirus-related restrictions limiting crowd size do not permit traditional graduation ceremonies at Virginia State University (VSU) or Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).

“We are hoping that they continue to open up some of those crowd sizes as COVID cases go down and vaccination numbers go up because a change in that number of crowd size, between 25 to 500 or 25 to 1,000 allows us to plan a totally different type of graduation experience for students,” Merriman said. “We’re working on numerous things.”

Although CCPS is planning for some sort of a graduation ceremony with such restrictions in mind, Superintendent Dr. Mervin Daugherty said officials are also planning to send another appeal to the state.

“We did send a letter to the governor’s office, to the Secretary of Education and Department of Education, looking at not only graduation, but [also] sporting events, and the movement for sporting events is not going to change,” Daugherty said. “We basically asked, ‘Could we hold graduations with larger numbers because this is a non-sporting event on the stadiums outside?'”

Regardless of what happens with coronavirus-related restrictions, eventually, CCPS will have to make a decision about graduation to allow the principals and other stakeholders time to plan.

“There will be a point in time where we will have to say, ‘This is our plan, this is what we’re going to do,’ because we want to make sure that we can get everything we need to make that — whatever experience it is — as special as we can,” Merriman said.

Daugherty said that deadline is the end of April, meaning CCPS should be able to finalize some sort of a graduation plan around that time.