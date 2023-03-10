CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several residents made calls to Chesterfield Emergency Communications on Thursday, March 9, regarding a smell in the Winterpock area of the county.

According to authorities, the cause of the smell was determined to be a smoldering coal refuse pile in a historic coal mine in the area.

“Chesterfield Fire and EMS, Virginia DEQ, Virginia Department of Energy and the EPA are all aware and are surveying the property to determine the best course of action to mitigate the situation,” a statement from Fire Chief Edward Senter, Jr., reads.

Authorities said that initial evaluations found no immediate threat to health and safety. The situation will reportedly continue to be monitored.