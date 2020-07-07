Where to get free COVID-19 testing in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Beginning Wednesday, July 8, Chesterfield residents pondering over whether or not to get tested for COVID-19 will have ample opportunity.

The county’s health department announced they are hosting several free COVID-19 testing events. As a reminder, officials say appointments should be with the health department before each event. The number to dial is (804) 318-8207.

Testing is for residents who have COVID-19 symptoms and is free for those uninsured or underinsured.

The following locations will hold testing for the coronavirus:

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Beulah United Methodist Church

6930 Hopkins Road

150 tests available

Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 9 a.m. to noon (Drive-thru only)

River City Sportsplex

13030 Genito Road

300 tests available

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

First Baptist Church of South Richmond

6201 Ironbridge Road

150 tests available

Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. to noon (Drive-thru only)

The Heights Baptist Church

17201 Jefferson Davis Highway

300 tests available

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Falling Creek Ironworks Park

6407 Jefferson Davis Highway

150 tests available

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Crystal Lake Apartments

3501 Meadowdale Blvd.

150 tests available

Click here for more information about Chesterfield County’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.