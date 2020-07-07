Breaking News
Where to get free COVID-19 testing in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County

WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Beginning Wednesday, July 8, Chesterfield residents pondering over whether or not to get tested for COVID-19 will have ample opportunity.

The county’s health department announced they are hosting several free COVID-19 testing events. As a reminder, officials say appointments should be with the health department before each event. The number to dial is (804) 318-8207.

Testing is for residents who have COVID-19 symptoms and is free for those uninsured or underinsured.

The following locations will hold testing for the coronavirus:

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Beulah United Methodist Church
  • 6930 Hopkins Road
  • 150 tests available

Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 9 a.m. to noon (Drive-thru only)

  • River City Sportsplex
  • 13030 Genito Road
  • 300 tests available

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

  • First Baptist Church of South Richmond
  • 6201 Ironbridge Road 
  • 150 tests available

Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. to noon (Drive-thru only)

  • The Heights Baptist Church
  • 17201 Jefferson Davis Highway
  • 300 tests available

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Falling Creek Ironworks Park
  • 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway
  • 150 tests available

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Crystal Lake Apartments
  • 3501 Meadowdale Blvd.
  • 150 tests available

Click here for more information about Chesterfield County’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

