Where to get free COVID-19 testing in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Beginning Wednesday, July 8, Chesterfield residents pondering over whether or not to get tested for COVID-19 will have ample opportunity.
The county’s health department announced they are hosting several free COVID-19 testing events. As a reminder, officials say appointments should be with the health department before each event. The number to dial is (804) 318-8207.
Testing is for residents who have COVID-19 symptoms and is free for those uninsured or underinsured.
The following locations will hold testing for the coronavirus:
Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Beulah United Methodist Church
- 6930 Hopkins Road
- 150 tests available
Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 9 a.m. to noon (Drive-thru only)
- River City Sportsplex
- 13030 Genito Road
- 300 tests available
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- First Baptist Church of South Richmond
- 6201 Ironbridge Road
- 150 tests available
Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. to noon (Drive-thru only)
- The Heights Baptist Church
- 17201 Jefferson Davis Highway
- 300 tests available
Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Falling Creek Ironworks Park
- 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway
- 150 tests available
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Crystal Lake Apartments
- 3501 Meadowdale Blvd.
- 150 tests available
Click here for more information about Chesterfield County’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.