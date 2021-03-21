With an extended tax deadline, here’s how you can get the $1,400 stimulus check if you haven’t already

CHESTERFIELD, Va (WRIC) – Liberty Tax Certified Public Accountant Juliette Sykes said people are desperate for the $1,400 stimulus check and are steadily coming into her office to make sure they’ve taken the steps to get it.

She said since the federal and state tax deadlines have been moved back to May 17 because of COVID-19, it’s giving people more time to file and more time to pay back anything they owe.

But, Sykes said tagging on another month for tax preparers like her can be hard because they’re used to being completed with returns by April 15.

Although tax preparers like her haven’t been given timing on when more stimulus checks will be sent out, Sykes said the $1,400 stimulus check is based on 2019 taxes, so if you didn’t file in 2019, file 2020 taxes to see if you can claim it.

“People are looking for their stimulus. People are desperate to get this money, and so if they haven’t filed, because of the pandemic, if they didn’t file in ’19, they realize that they’re not getting the $1,400,” Sykes said. “So, a lot of people are coming in and they want to file ’19 and ’20. So in that respect, our load has, we’ve seen a, you know, a lot more people coming through.”

Sykes also said if time goes by and those who didn’t receive the $1,400 stimulus check, not all hope is lost.

Those individuals will be able to claim it on the 2021 return in a recovery rebate, much like the $1,200 and $600 stimulus checks can be claimed on 2020 tax returns.