CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead and another woman is in the hospital after a “domestic-related incident” in a home near Colonial Heights in South Chesterfield, according to police.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers responded to a house on the 19200 block of Brevard Drive at around 5:47 a.m. on Friday, May 26 after a woman who lived in the home arrived at a Prince George County emergency room with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries and later died.

When they got to the house, the responding officers found another woman, who had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Neither of the women have been identified by police.

Police say it was determined that the two women were injured in a “domestic-related incident” in the home and that there is no ongoing threat to the community. Police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.