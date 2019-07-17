Woman gets ‘blessing’ from Good Samaritan after hundreds stolen from her at Chesterfield Kroger

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — An elderly woman shopping at a local Kroger was unaware that hundreds of dollars were stolen from her. Just trying to be nice and help a stranger turned into 78-year-old Erlinda Johns needing help herself.

“I’ve never had anything happen to me like that any place,” Johns told 8News.

A regular trip to the grocery store turned into a nightmare situation for Johns.

“It upsets me,” Johns said, “if I had a gun I’d shoot him.”

Johns was shopping Monday in Kroger on Hicks Road in Chesterfield when a woman asked for help. Johns left her purse in her cart.

“She says can you reach up there on that top shelf and get me whatever it was down,” Johns explained. “And then she said, ‘did you see that man walk by? Well, he got in your pocketbook.'”

Authorities say the man and woman, who were working together, stole nearly $400 from Johns. As a result, Johns could no longer pay for her groceries.

A Good Samaritan stepped in as Johns was speaking with a cashier about what happened.

“And the lady behind her ‘says oh my god.’ She says ‘don’t worry about your groceries.’ She says, ‘I’ve got them covered,'” Johns told 8News.

It was a moment from a stranger that changed Johns’ whole day. Johns told 8News the woman that helped her, who didn’t wish to share her name, was a blessing that day.

“She was a blessing, she really was,” Johns said. “The people in line were crying, they thought we need more people like her and less people like who took your money.”

Chesterfield Police continue to look into the case they are classifying as larceny.