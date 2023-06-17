CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is in the hospital after police say she was shot in Chesterfield Friday night.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers responded to the 5100 block of Burnt Oak Terrace near Chippenham Parkway around 8:36 pm. for reports of a shooting.

A woman was found at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. No information has been released regarding a possible suspect.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you have any information, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.