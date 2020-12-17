Woman killed in 4-vehicle collision in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One woman is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Chesterfield Wednesday night.

According to emergency crews, the multivehicle crash happened around 6:45 p.m. at Jefferson Davis Highway and Bellwood Road. There, police said a 1998 Toyota Camry was driving south in the northbound lanes on Jefferson Davis Highway when her vehicle collided with three other cars traveling north.

Police said the crash victim died at a nearby hospital. Police did not release her identity pending family notification.

“Five occupants of the three other vehicles were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police added.

All northbound lanes on Jefferson Davis Highway at Bellwood remain closed for a crash investigation.

Anyone with information relative to the crash is asked to call police at (804) 748-0660.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

