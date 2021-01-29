Woman sentenced to 12 years for deadly wrong-way crash on I-95 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver responsible for a crash that killed two people and injured five others on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars.

Virginia State Police say 32-year-old Danielle McDaniel of Petersburg was driving a Jeep while under the influence when she began traveling the wrong direction on I-95. She hit a Nissan head-on and killed two passengers. The Jeep then hit a Lexus before veering off the road.

The driver of the Nissan, Reinee Thomas, 43, Glen Allen, was not wearing her seat belt and died at the scene. She had a 1-year-old in the backseat fastened into a child safety seat who also died.

Two women who were in the car were treated for serious injuries. A 3-month-old riding in a child safety seat was also taken to the hospital for observation and released.

The Lexus driver was treated for serious injuries.

McDaniel was charged for two counts of permanent maiming while driving under the influence. She will spend 5 years total in jail for the maiming charges. She was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. For involuntary manslaughter she will spend six years in jail. She will also serve an additional year for getting her second DUI in a ten year period.