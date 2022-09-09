CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in a mall parking lot and resulted in one woman being injured.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, officers were called to the parking lot of the Robious Hall Shopping Center for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers learned a woman had noticed an unknown man inside her vehicle in the parking lot. As she approached, the suspect reportedly produced a handgun and fired at her, according to police.

The victim received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 16 to 20 years old with a red shirt and a dark face mask.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.