Woman shot inside car on Midlothian Turnpike, police say

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has life-threatening injuries after being shot in a car on Midlothian Turnpike.

Chesterfield Police responded to the 10900 block of Midlothian Turnpike Friday night around 11:30 p.m. Once on scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.