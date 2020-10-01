Worker picking up recyclables hit, killed in Chesterfield

Chesterfield police said a worker was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Thursday while picking up recyclables on River Road. (Photo: 8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A worker who was hit by a vehicle while picking up recyclables in Chesterfield died from his injuries at the hospital Thursday, police said.

According to an email from a police spokeswoman, a recycling truck was traveling in the 9800 block of River Road just before 2 p.m. when it stopped to allow a worker to pick up recyclables in the area.

A vehicle that was passing the truck hit the worker, who was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The worker, who was not identified, died at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

