World’s biggest surf park could be built in Chesterfield County soon

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The world’s biggest surf park is soon coming to Chesterfield County.

A 105-acre mixed-use development by Flatwater Companies will feature a surf park, man made lake, hotel, apartments, retail and office spaces. The project, called “The LAKE,” will sit at the corner of Route 288 and Genito Road across from River City Sportsplex. The site, which is currently a wooded area, will soon be cleared.

“I think its pretty cool. I mean, Chesterfield has grown a lot since I’ve been here so it just keeps growing and growing, getting bigger and bigger​,” said Adam Moore who lives nearby.

Developers for The LAKE have the required permits and are set to break ground in the coming months. ​The six acre Richmond Surf Park planned as part of the project will be the largest in the world. It will be powered by American Wave Machines’ PerfectSwell artificial wave technology.

“We’re not near no body of water ourselves so I guess it’s easier for us to go to the beach now, in a sense,” Moore said.

​However, the development comes with some concerns from people who live at Colonial Village at Waterford Apartment Homes, which sit next to the site.

”I just think it doesn’t really belong here because this is more of a neighborhood community, it’s not like downtown Richmond or something where there’s a lot of people. This is a nice area, quiet,” said Katie, who lives in the apartment community. ​

“The traffic, just being congested all the time, more accidents and stuff to happen​,” Moore said.

The LAKE combined with River City Sportsplex are expected to bring in more than 2.5 million visitors annually, according to the developers. In a statement to 8News, Flatwater Companies said:

We’re excited to bring our vision for The LAKE to the Richmond region. The team is focused on working with our local and national partners on this world-class community. We will provide more information closer to the ground breaking.” Flatwater Companies

The groundbreaking is set for the coming months.

LATEST HEADLINES: