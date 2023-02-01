CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The year-round school schedule will remain in place at two elementary schools in Chesterfield County for at least one more year, the school board announced Wednesday.

According to Shawn Smith of Chesterfield County Public Schools, the school board has decided to keep the year-round schedule in place at Bellwood and Falling Creek Elementary Schools for the upcoming school year, after they decided not to hold a vote on ending the policy on Feb. 7, 2023.

The decision to delay the vote was made so that more data can be gathered to determine whether a year-round schedule is beneficial to students, according to Smith.

The policy, which has been in place at the two schools for several years, has students in school for the same 180 days as students with normal schedules but staggers a total of seven weeks of vacation over the course of the school year.

At a recent school board meeting, school officials said it was time to end the policy after what they called “several years of study” and a survey sent out to Chesterfield County parents.

According to Smith, the school board will decide whether to continue the policy after the upcoming 2023-2024 school year ends.