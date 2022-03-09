CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield residents expressed their frustration at a community meeting on Tuesday, March 8 over an awful smell they say is coming from a nearby landfill – but the landfill’s operators deny there’s a problem.

The Skinquarter Landfill, located on Hull Street Road in Western Henrico, has been the subject of repeated complaints from nearby residents since it opened in 2018. They say the landfill is the source of a terrible stench that regularly drifts over their neighborhoods.

“If you go outside after 9 o’clock you better wear a mask – a gas mask,” said Carol Cornwall.

The landfills owners, WB Waste Solutions, say the odor should be minimal because the landfill doesn’t take just any garbage.

The landfill is designated for Construction/Demolition/Debris (CDD) and is barred from taking Municipal Solid Waste (AKA ordinary garbage) or toxic coal ash and asbestos. That limits the landfill to materials like drywall, concrete and other materials left over from construction sites.

“We have no evidence to support that there’s MSW coming to the landfill,” said Shawn Weimer, an official with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

A Chesterfield Official backed up that assessment, saying their inspectors found no evidence the landfill illegally accepted regular garbage.

The culprit, a company representative said, could be hydrogen sulfide gas produced by decomposing drywall. Hydrogen sulfide is a heavier-than-air gas that, according to OSHA, can be hazardous at high concentrations, causing breathing issues and sleep problems.

“We were told that if operating properly, there would be no odor,” one resident said. “Over and over again we were told there would be no odor.”

Now, the DEQ is preparing to issue a report requiring the company to take more steps to reduce the odor – but company representatives said they had already implemented many of those measures voluntarily.

David Valdez, General Manager of the landfill, said during the community meeting that he and other employees had ridden around the area surrounding the landfill and observed no odor.

“If there were no problems, we wouldn’t be here,” Cornwall said.