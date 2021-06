RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Cabin rental reservations at Pocahontas State Park can be made starting June 30. The portal to use to register opens at 10 a.m.

The first available time to reserve is for Friday, July 2.

Four three-bedroom cabins are available along with a six-bedroom lodge. Each cabin has a charcoal grill and picnic table.

No laundry services are on site, and guests should bring their own food. All stays have a two-night minimum.