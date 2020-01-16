Zaxby’s announces opening date for first Midlothian location

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The much-anticipated Midlothian Zaxby’s is opening on Monday, January 20.

The first 100 guests in line at the new location, 911 Walmart Way, will receive Zaxby’s Deck of 52 Dealz, including free Zappetizers, Wings & Fingerz, sandwiches, and desserts.

Midlothian’s first Zaxby’s restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

The fast-casual restaurant chain says they plan to open six additional Chesterfield County locations over the next four years.