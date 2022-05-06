CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Personal property taxes for those living in Chesterfield are due by June 6, and the county’s Treasurer’s Office wants to make the process as easy as possible for residents.

The office is providing a variety of options for residents to submit their payment. Below, a list of acceptable ways to pay.

Mail In: This year, the Treasurer’s Office is making it possible for residents to mail their payments locally instead having them mailed to Charlotte. Each mailed payment will go directly to a secure lockbox in Chesterfield.

Drop Box: Residents can also pay their tax bills by depositing them in a secure drop box located in the parking lot at the County Administration Building at 9901 Lori Road.

Self-Service Kiosks: In addition to the kiosk at the County Administration Building, residents can now pay their taxes at the new kiosks installed at the North Courthouse Library, located at 325 Courthouse Road, and at Meadowdale Library, located on 4301 Meadowdale Boulevard. All of the machines accept cash, check, credit or debit, and can provide a receipt for your records.

Online: Payments can also be done online through the Treasurer’s Office website. Residents need simply create a user ID for a new profile to manage all of their personal property and real estate accounts. Residents can pay their bills immediately or schedule payments for a later date. Taxpayers will not be charged a processing fee when making payments online. There is also an option for an automated payment service in which the tax payment will be debited directly from the taxpayer’s bank account on the due date at no extra cost.

For more information on paying taxes ahead of the June 6, visit the Chesterfield Treasurer’s Office website or call 804-748-1201.